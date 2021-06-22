RB Gavin Sawchuk Commits to Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley picked up his first major commitment after the ChampU BBQ.

The ChampU BBQ is already paying dividends.

Gavin Sawchuk, a 4-star running back from Littleton, Co, has committed to the Sooners per a report from Hayes Fawcett on Twitter.

He is rated as the No. 2-overall running back in the 2022 recruiting class per the 247 Sports Composite ranking, and the third-best running back by Rivals.

In his three years playing for Valor Christian High School, Sawchuk has rushed for 3,690 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Valor Christian High School

Last year alone he racked up 1,239 yards on the ground for 17 scores.

The quick decision to commit even surprised the Sawchuk family, Gavin’s father Kevin told Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

“He said I knew from the first visit (way back before the pandemic) this was home,” Kevin Sawchuk said. “The family environment that they have there fits what we do.”

The 5-11, 185-pound running back picked the Sooners over Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.

Sawchuk joins Raleek Brown to form a talented pair of running back pledges for the Sooners.