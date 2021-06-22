Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

RB Gavin Sawchuk Commits to Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley picked up his first major commitment after the ChampU BBQ.
Author:
Publish date:

The ChampU BBQ is already paying dividends.

Gavin Sawchuk, a 4-star running back from Littleton, Co, has committed to the Sooners per a report from Hayes Fawcett on Twitter.

He is rated as the No. 2-overall running back in the 2022 recruiting class per the 247 Sports Composite ranking, and the third-best running back by Rivals.

In his three years playing for Valor Christian High School, Sawchuk has rushed for 3,690 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Gavin Sawchuk HS 1

Last year alone he racked up 1,239 yards on the ground for 17 scores.

The quick decision to commit even surprised the Sawchuk family, Gavin’s father Kevin told Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

“He said I knew from the first visit (way back before the pandemic) this was home,” Kevin Sawchuk said. “The family environment that they have there fits what we do.”

The 5-11, 185-pound running back picked the Sooners over Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. 

Sawchuk joins Raleek Brown to form a talented pair of running back pledges for the Sooners. 

Dede Westbrook
Football

Transfer SZN: Oklahoma's Top 10 Transfers of the Last 20 Years: No. 4, Dede Westbrook

Gavin Sawchuk HS 1
Football

RB Gavin Sawchuk Commits to Oklahoma

Spring - Isaiah Thomas
Football

Report: Oklahoma Football Player Isaiah Thomas Charged With Misdemeanor DWI

Lane Johnson pics
Football

Column: Oklahoma's ChampU BBQ Wasn't About the Cars or the Stars, it was About the Future

SB-Jordyn Bahl 1
Softball

Oklahoma Signee Jordyn Bahl Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year Award

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas Jayhawks
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

D.J. Graham - Kansas
Football

Oklahoma Two Deep Preview: Defensive Backs

Luke Hasz 2 logo
Football

ChampU BBQ: Luke Hasz's Rise to No. 1 Tight End in the Country Has Been 'Surreal'