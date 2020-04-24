Well, I'll start by acknowledging that I whiffed on all of my first-round predictions.

Nevertheless, the Sooners showed out strong on Day 1 of the NFL draft, as Ceedee Lamb and Kenneth Murray found their new homes Thursday night.

Lamb slid a little further than expected - Las Vegas spurned him for Henry Ruggs at 12, and Denver nabbed Jerry Jeudy at 15. However, he eventually came off the board at pick 17, as an elated Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys scooped him up. He's primed to line up opposite Amari Cooper, a role that should lead to an abundance of targets and plenty of red-zone opportunities. He'll have a chance to make a significant impact as immediately as any skill-position player in this draft class. With Cooper drawing the defense's best cover corner by default, Dak Prescott could be looking Lamb's way quite often. Having Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield sure doesn't hurt, either.

Murray found a suitor not long after Lamb, as the Los Angeles Chargers traded up with the New England Patriots to move into the 23rd slot. It was there that they snagged the former Sooner captain, who became the first interior linebacker off the draft board. He projects as an immediate starter on an already stout defensive unit.

The Chargers had earlier selected their quarterback of the future, grabbing Oregon's Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick. He'll replace longtime starter Philip Rivers, now departed for Indianapolis. Despite the additional loss of star running back Melvin Gordon, Anthony Lynn's team should be right back in the thick of the playoff hunt provided Herbert doesn't fall flat.

Looking ahead to Day 2 and Day 3, there could be a handful of former Sooners who hear their names called, and Jalen Hurts and Neville Gallimore obviously top that list. But Lincoln Riley said in a Wednesday conference call that he thinks Oklahoma's pro day will boost several other Sooners' draft stock.

"[It was] very important, you know, especially for those guys that aren’t going to be maybe first or second-round picks," Riley said. "I mean, that’s a huge advantage for those guys in that people got to work them out, they got to see them, they got to get verified times for drills, do some in-person visits for those guys. And we were lucky, because the world basically shut down the next day, and so, very very thankful, especially for those guys that we got it in.”

It's a virtual certainty that Hurts and Gallimore will be second-round picks, and Parnell Motley has a chance to come off the board on Day 2 as well. Riley also said he's received plenty of calls from NFL execs about Lee Morris, saying "there's a ton of interest" in the former walk-on tight end.

