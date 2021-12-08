Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Report: Clemson Defensive Staffer Joining Brent Venables at Oklahoma

    Miguel Chavis looks to be the defensive ends coach for the Sooners in Venables' inaugural staff in Norman.
    Author:

    It’s starting to come together.

    As Brent Venables navigates his first week on the job as the new head coach at Oklahoma, the names to fill out the open spots on the coaching staff are beginning to fall into place.

    According to The Clemson Insider, defensive player development staffer Miguel Chavis is making the move to Norman with Venables to become the new defensive ends coach of the Sooners.

    A former player with the Tigers, Chavis joined the staff under Dabo Swinney in 2017 in an off-field role.

    While no formal announcement has come from either side, this looks to be essentially a done deal as Chavis has already updated his information on Twitter to reflect his new role.

    Chavis Twitter

    While certainly a significant step up in role for Chavis, clearly Venables has faith in someone he knows well having worked alongside him for the past several seasons.

    SI Sooners will provide more updates to the new Oklahoma coaching staff as they become available. 

