Report: Clemson Director of Player Development Coming to Oklahoma

Thad Turnipseed will be making the trip to Norman to join Brent Venables' staff with the Sooners.

More news on Brent Venables’ inaugural staff has come across Friday afternoon.

In reports from Tigers Illustrated’s Larry Williams and ESPN’s Chris Low, it appears that Clemson’s Director of Player Development, Freshman Transition and External Affairs Thad Turnipseed will be joining Venables in the move to Oklahoma.

According to a Slate article on Turnipseed from 2019, he has been with Clemson since 2013 originally serving as the director of recruiting.

Per the article, Turnipseed is not a coach but rather someone who “administers the team’s hypermethodical process for evaluating, contacting and pursuing high school prospects.”

He also helped design renovations to Clemson’s football complex.

In other words, Turnipseed seems to have a hand in a lot of things for the Tigers outside of the X’s and O’s.

Prior to coming aboard at Clemson, he spent the previous 11 years at Alabama - his alma mater.

It is unclear what exactly the role he will play at Oklahoma will be, but it can be assured it will be things likely in this same area.

As Low reported, he will largely serve as Venables’ “right-hand man.”

SI Sooners will provide more details on Turnipseed’s role in Norman when they become available.