Report: Baker Mayfield Getting a Jump on 2020

John. E. Hoover

After a rough sophomore season with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield is going back to work — pandemic or no pandemic.

Mayfield, a native of Austin, Texas, is hosting impromptu offseason workouts in his hometown, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Like all NFL franchises, the Browns’ practice facility is closed. According to the report that cited an unnamed source, after free agent wideout Austin Hooper told Mayfield he would like to visit him in Austin and get a jump on the season by catching passes from his new quarterback, Mayfield then reached out to teammates Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley and David Njoku.

Starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are recovering from offseason surgeries and did not participate, Trotter reported.

Mayfield nearly won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 (it went to Giants running back Saquon Barkley) as he led the Browns to the cusp of the AFC playoffs. He completed 64 percent of his passes with an NFL rookie-record 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

But after going 6-7 as a starter his rookie season, Mayfield’s productivity and win total dipped last year. As the Browns slipped to a 6-10 mark, Mayfield’s completion percentage plunged to 59 percent, and he threw 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Mayfield is on his fourth head coach in less than three seasons (Hue Jackson, interim Greg Williams, Freddie Kitchens and now Kevin Stefanski). His learning curve is once again sped up, so his focus has been on trying to to get a jump on things and turn the franchise around.

Stefanski told ESPN Cleveland last month, “We’re going to lay out some things we want him to get better at. We’re going to tell him some things he’s really good at and double down on those and we hope he takes a step forward like the rest of our players. I think we added some pieces to the offensive side of the ball which can only help the development of a young quarterback. We’re gonna work our hardest with this kid. We’re gonna keep our thumb on him.

“I have a lot of confidence in Baker, but I’m not going to speak it into existence, and neither will he. It’s going to be a matter of hard work from Baker, from our coaches and from our entire offense.”

