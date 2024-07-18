Report: Five-Star Oklahoma OT Target Expected to Announce Commitment Next Month
The Sooners currently have the eighth-best 2025 recruiting class.
In this story:
Five-star offensive tackle and Oklahoma target Andrew Babalola is expected to make his commitment in early August, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported Thursday.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound 2025 prospect from Blue Valley Northwest High School (Kansas) has narrowed his list to five: the Sooners, Mizzou, Auburn, Michigan and Stanford. He is the No. 27 composite-ranked prospect in the class of 2025 and its No. 4 OT.
The Sooners have a pledge from one OT in 2025, Ryan Fodje, a four-star prospect from Bridgeland High School (Texas).
Published