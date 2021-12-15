Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Unless he can produce negative tests by Saturday, he will miss this weekend's pivotal game with the Las Vegas Raiders.
    Author:

    A former Oklahoma great may miss some time.

    Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

    As Schefter notes, Mayfield could still play in this Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he is able to produce two negative tests before then.

    From a competitive standpoint, this couldn’t come at much of a worse time for Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

    Cleveland just got a pivotal win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to move to 7-6 and stay firmly in the AFC North and AFC Wild Card races.

    But now, the Browns may need to press onward with just four games to go without their leader in Mayfield.

    On the season, Mayfield has completed 216 of his 344 passes for 2,603 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

    SI Sooners will provide updates to Mayfield’s status as they become available.

