Report: Former Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai Named Starter at SMU

The former Sooner transferred to the Mustangs this offseason after losing out on the starting job to Spencer Rattler prior to the 2020 season.

The 2020 Oklahoma Sooners quarterback room now officially held two different FBS starting QB's.

After losing out on the starting job last season and transferring to SMU this offseason, junior signal-caller Tanner Mordecai has been named as the starting quarterback of the Mustangs according to multiple reports.

Mordecai was always spoken highly of by Lincoln Riley as a player who had a lot of upside and could do a lot of things for an offense. He showed flashes of that in his limited playing time in Norman.

In appearances across 12 career games in 2018, 2019 and 2020, Mordecai completed 50 of his 70 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns with just a single interception. Now, he will get the chance to build on that with regular playing time in Dallas.

Heading into the 2020 season, Riley stated that the quarterback job was an open competition between Mordecai and Spencer Rattler to replace 2019 starter Jalen Hurts.

But, of course, Rattler won the job and now has cemented himself as the face of college football heading into a huge 2021 season for the Sooners.

Mordecai will make his SMU debut at home next Saturday night against Abilene Christian at 6 pm CT.

