Report: Former Oklahoma Star CeeDee Lamb Inks Massive Contract to Stay in Dallas

Former Sooners wideout CeeDee Lamb has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to make the star pass catcher one of the highest paid receivers in NFL history.

Randall Sweet

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) before the 2024 NFC wild card game
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) before the 2024 NFC wild card game / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly agreed to terms with star wide receiver and Oklahoma product CeeDee Lamb.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lamb's new deal is worth $136 million over four years, making him the second-highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history behind Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million deal over the summer to become the highest paid pass catcher in NFL history.

The extension comes after a contentious offseason between Lamb and the Cowboys where the two sides struggled to reach an agreement. Earlier this summer, the team's owner, Jerry Jones, said that he didn't "have any urgency" to settle the contract dispute.

Despite Jones' comments and Lamb holding out of Dallas' first organized team activities, the two sides were able to come to terms on a deal that will pay the former Oklahoma star an average of $34 million annually.

Lamb is fresh off of his first All-Pro season after catching a league-high 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. The star wide receiver also earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod last year, firmly establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Through his first four years as a professional, Lamb has accumulated 395 receptions for 5,145 yards and 32 touchdowns. The Cowboys selected Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after three years in Norman.

During his time at OU, Lamb racked up 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns, earning All-American and All-Conference honors.

Lamb is the second former Oklahoma player to receive a big payday recently, as Creed Humphrey agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to make the Shawnee, OK, product the highest paid center in NFL history.

