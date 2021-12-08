Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Jeff Lebby to be Named Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator

    Lebby, a graduate of Oklahoma in 2007, has served as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss for the past two seasons.
    Author:

    The deal is nearly done.

    After loads of speculation and expectation that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be taking his talents to Norman to join Brent Venables’ inaugural staff at Oklahoma, it appears that is very close to becoming a reality.

    According to a report from FOX Sports and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Lebby to OU “expected” to become official in the very near future.

    Lebby, an Oklahoma graduate in 2007, has served as the OC with the Rebels for each of the past two seasons under head coach Lane Kiffin helping create one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

    Prior to that, he served as the offensive coordinator at UCF under Josh Heupel and had great success in Orlando.

    Read More

    Now, he looks to come in and right the ship in Norman in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave the Sooners for USC.

    Under Riley, Oklahoma did not have an offensive coordinator with Riley calling the plays and handling the bulk of the duties himself.

    While Lebby doesn’t have quite the track record of Riley, but he is about as close as one could expect to bring in on such short notice.

    Time will tell if Lebby’s hiring is enough to convince star quarterback Caleb Williams to remain with the Sooners, but he certainly seems to have just as good of a chance as anyone.

    SI Sooners will continue to monitor the situation and provide details when they become available. 

    Jeff Lebby
    Football

    Report: Jeff Lebby to be Named Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator

    just now
    Bob Stoops HOF presser 4
    Football

    WATCH: Bob Stoops College Football Hall of Fame Interview

    27 minutes ago
    Oklahoma-Butler
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Butler Highlights

    10 hours ago
    Moser Butler Postgame
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Butler Postgame

    10 hours ago
    MBB- Jordan Goldwire, Umoja Gibson, Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill
    Men's Basketball

    Oklahoma Blows Another Lead, Falls to Butler 66-62

    11 hours ago
    FB- Jerry Schmidt
    Football

    Report: Brent Venables Turns to a Familiar Face to Lead Strength Staff

    13 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley - Song Girls
    Football

    Oklahoma Senator Proposes Desolate 'Lincoln Riley Highway' on Western Edge of Panhandle

    13 hours ago
    Brent Venables - wave
    Football

    Bob Stoops on New Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables: 'Absolute Perfect Fit for OU'

    14 hours ago