Report: Jeff Lebby to be Named Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator

The deal is nearly done.

After loads of speculation and expectation that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be taking his talents to Norman to join Brent Venables’ inaugural staff at Oklahoma, it appears that is very close to becoming a reality.

According to a report from FOX Sports and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Lebby to OU “expected” to become official in the very near future.

Lebby, an Oklahoma graduate in 2007, has served as the OC with the Rebels for each of the past two seasons under head coach Lane Kiffin helping create one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

Prior to that, he served as the offensive coordinator at UCF under Josh Heupel and had great success in Orlando.

Now, he looks to come in and right the ship in Norman in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave the Sooners for USC.

Under Riley, Oklahoma did not have an offensive coordinator with Riley calling the plays and handling the bulk of the duties himself.

While Lebby doesn’t have quite the track record of Riley, but he is about as close as one could expect to bring in on such short notice.

Time will tell if Lebby’s hiring is enough to convince star quarterback Caleb Williams to remain with the Sooners, but he certainly seems to have just as good of a chance as anyone.

SI Sooners will continue to monitor the situation and provide details when they become available.