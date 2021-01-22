FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Report: Mike Stoops not a candidate at Texas

Steve Sarkisian tells the Austin American Statesman that the Horns are not hiring Bob Stoops' brother and former Oklahoma defensive coordinator
A report out of Alabama late Thursday night that Mike Stoops would be hired as linebackers coach at Texas now has been refuted.

New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told Austin American-Statesman reporter Brian Davis Friday morning that he is not hiring Stoops.

Davis tweeted that Sarkisian does have someone in mind for the job, and hopes to finalize it later Friday.

Stoops, 59, was an OU assistant from 1999-2003 and 2012-2018. He was fired midway through the ’18 season after the Sooners lost 48-45 to Texas.

The last two seasons, Stoops has been a defensive analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Sarkisian previously hired two other Crimson Tide assistants to work for him in Austin.

