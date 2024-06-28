All Sooners

Report: Oklahoma Adds Future Non-Conference Opponent

The Sooners have reportedly added a non-conference home game for the 2028 college football season.

Oklahoma has reportedly added another non-conference opponent for the 2028 season. 

FBSSchedules.com reported on Friday that the Sooners will host the Colorado State Rams in Norman on Sept. 30, 2028.

OU already has a meeting with the Temple Owls on the schedule in Norman for Sept. 2 and a road trip to take on the Houston Cougars on Sept. 16.

Per the report, Oklahoma will pay Colorado State $1.8 million for the contest, and the contract was executed on Oct. 25, 2023.

The two programs have never met on the gridiron. 

OU has four non-conference opponents scheduled in 2025, home matchups against Illinois State, Michigan and Kent State as well as a return trip to Temple, but 2026 and 2028 are the only future years with more than two non-conference opponents lined up, per FBSSchedules.com.

Currently, the Southeastern Conference is sitting tight at eight conference games, one less than the conference slate Oklahoma had to prepare for in the Big 12. 

The number of SEC games will remain steady at eight for the Sooners’ first two years in the league, which Oklahoma will officially join on Monday. 

