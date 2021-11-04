Report: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch to Interview for Texas Tech Coaching Vacancy

Grinch has been the Sooners defensive coordinator since 2019 after spending the 2018 campaign with Ohio State.

A potential bombshell for Oklahoma football is in the works as defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is being viewed as a candidate for a Big 12 head coaching vacancy.

According to a report from Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Texas Tech is set to interview two new candidates this week for their head coaching job - with Grinch coming on Friday.

Of course, this is very early in the process, but should Grinch leave it would force Lincoln Riley and the Sooners to begin another defensive coordinator search for the second time in four years.

Since taking over prior to the 2019 season, the Oklahoma defense has gone under a radical transformation under Grinch.

One of the worst defenses in college football in 2018, the Sooners have put together several outstanding performances under Grinch and currently hold the No. 56 scoring defense and No. 65 total defense through 2021’s first nine games despite several major injuries.

After playing strong safety with Mount Union from 1998-2001, Grinch was a graduate assistant with Missouri from 2002-2004.

He was then on the defensive staff at New Hampshire until 2008 when he became the defensive backs coach at Wyoming in 2009.

After returning to Mizzou as the safeties coach in 2012, Grinch got his first defensive coordinator job with Washington State in 2015.

After three seasons with the Cougars, he would spend the 2018 campaign with Ohio State before making the move to Norman.

Alex Grinch BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Grinch has been viewed as an eventual head coach essentially since he arrived at Oklahoma, with any offseason now feeling like it could be the one where he makes the jump.

Again, it is still very early in the process here, but it looks like the Red Raiders are interested in what the 41-year-old could bring to their program.

SI Sooners will continue to keep an eye on this developing story as more details emerge.

