Report: Oklahoma LB Shane Whitter to Miss Rest of Season With Shoulder Injury

Whitter appeared in four games this season picking up eight total tackles in limited action.

Another injury blow to Oklahoma.

The Sooners, who have had some rough luck recently on the injury front, have lost another scholarship player moving forward as junior linebacker Shane Whitter will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, per a report from 247Sports’ Parker Thune.

Whitter has appeared in four games this season picking up eight total tackles after playing in all 13 games a year ago amassing 27 total tackles.

While he hadn’t yet played an overly large role on Brent Venables’ defense, he was another solid veteran option for a linebacking unit that is relatively thin.

Venables had previously stated that freshmen Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis would likely be redshirting the season, which leaves just four scholarship linebackers available in Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White, David Ugwoegbu and Jaren Kanak.

Should the Sooners suffer any more injuries to their linebacker room, Venables and company would have some decisions to make in how to manage the position.

For now, Oklahoma will more than likely continue forward with the already-heavy workload heaped upon Stutsman, White and Ugwoegbu with Kanak appearing sporadically.

The Sooners return to action on Saturday against Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. 

