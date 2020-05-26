Report: Sooners Return to Work July 1

The end is in sight.

The Oklahoma Sooners will begin offseason voluntary workouts for football players on July 1, according to The Oklahoman.

That’s several weeks behind what other conferences are allowing, including the SEC, which voted to let student-athletes return to campus on June 8.

OU hosts SEC foe Tennessee on Sept. 12, Week 2 of the 2020 college football season.

Last Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow supervised voluntary workouts to begin June 1 for football, men's basketball and women's basketball student-athletes.

Only a week earlier, OU coach Lincoln Riley called that target date “one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard.”

Last Friday afternoon, the Big 12 voted on a return date of June 15. Earlier Friday morning, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in an interview on KREF radio in Norman that he would not be influenced or pressured by what other leagues are doing.

“One could argue that there are advantages for getting the student athletes back on campus as soon as possible,” Castiglione said. “But there are also risks. And in our minds, as we consistently listen to the medical experts we’ve been talking about for weeks and weeks now, we don’t believe we’re at a point yet where the positives outweigh any of the risks.

“In fact, it’s quite the opposite. In our mind, the risks far outweigh any of the positive gains we might have for those few weeks. So we are not planning to have our student athletes back for the first part of June.”

