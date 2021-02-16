REPORT: Oklahoma wide receiver enters the transfer portal

Freshman wide receiver Trevon West, mostly used on special teams last season, has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Another Oklahoma Sooner has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com is reporting that wide receiver Trevon West has submitted his name to the transfer portal.

West recorded four catches for 59 yards in 2020, with a long of 23. All four catches came in OU’s season opener against Missouri State.

Rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, the Arlington, TX product was a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

West didn't see much playing time in 2020 due to an abundance of pass catchers, including Marvin Mims, Austin Stogner, Theo Wease, Charleston Rambo and Drake Stoops.

While Rambo also won't be with Oklahoma in 2021, the return of a healthy Jadon Haselwood, paired with a full season of Trejan Bridges and the additions of Mario Williams, Cody Jackson and Jalil Farooq create a logjam in the wide receiver room.