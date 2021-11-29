Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Report: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease to Enter Transfer Portal

    The junior wide receiver has missed the entire 2021 season to this point due to a lower body injury.
    More roster changes for the Oklahoma Sooners.

    Just moments after quarterback Spencer Rattler announced he would be entering the transfer portal, wide receiver Theo Wease is reportedly doing the same according to 247Sports’ Mike Roach.

    Originally a 5-star prospect in the class of 2019, Wease showed flashes across his first two seasons in Norman of being a potentially great player for Oklahoma

    In 24 career games, he caught 45 passes for 666 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as one of the go-to targets for Rattler in 2020.

    But, injuries have sidelined Wease for the entire 2021 campaign and now looks to be headed elsewhere for the seasons to come.

    SI Sooners will provide updates on Wease’s landing spot when they become available. 

