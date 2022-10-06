Skip to main content

Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Expected to Start Against Oklahoma

Ewers has missed the last three games for the Longhorns after getting knocked out of Texas' second game of the season against Alabama.

While Oklahoma’s quarterback situation remains unclear going into the Red River Showdown, Texas’ is getting much more defined.

Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has missed the previous three games due to injury, is expected to return to the lineup against the Sooners, per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Ewers, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, transferring to Texas from Ohio State in the offseason and was named the starter prior to the Longhorns’ season opener against UL-Monroe.

In his first start, he completed 16 of his 24 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns to help Texas cruise to a 52-10 win.

In his second outing against No. 1 Alabama, Ewers completed 9 of his 12 passes for 134 yards before getting knocked out of the game in the second quarter and being replaced by Hudson Card.

While Card has played well the previous three weeks going 2-1 as the starter, Ewers slides back under center for the matchup with an Oklahoma defense that has struggled mightily the previous two weeks.

Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez and TCU’s Max Duggan both stuffed the stat sheet against the Sooners, so it will take a significant improvement in play from the OU defense to try and keep Ewers from doing the same.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Texas State Fair and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. 

