    • November 23, 2021
    Report: Titans Waive Former Oklahoma Star Adrian Peterson

    After three games, Adrian Peterson's time in Tennessee has been cut short.
    Adrian Peterson’s stay in Tennessee was short.

    After just three games with the Titans, the franchise announced they have waived the former Oklahoma running back.

    Through his brief stay with the Titans, Peterson rushed the ball 27 times, gaining just 81 yards and one touchdown.

    The Titans threw a Hail Mary bringing Peterson in after the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, went down with a foot injury which the team feared would initially cost him the season.

    Peterson is without a doubt one of the best running backs in NFL history, but in his 15th NFL season he was unable to recapture his old form to be a factor in the the run game.

    Previously, Peterson said he wanted to play until he broke the NFL rushing record, but it’s hard to see him finding a spot on an NFL roster to reach his goal. Currently, Peterson has 14,902 career rushing yards, trailing Emmitt Smith’s all-time record of 18,355 by 3,453 yards.

    Currently, Peterson sits fifth on the all-time rushing list. 

    Report: Titans Waive Former Oklahoma Star Adrian Peterson

