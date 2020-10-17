SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Lincoln Riley, Sooners active on recruiting trail after thrilling win over Texas

Parker Thune

Why wait for the momentum of a four-overtime Red River Showdown victory to abate?

Lincoln Riley certainly isn't letting that happen, as he and his staff hit the recruiting trail with a renewed vigor this week. Though mundane unofficial offers represented most of that recruiting activity, there's one highly significant development. We'll get to that in just a second. But first, let's take a look at the recipients of Oklahoma's offers this past week.

Lengthy 2022 cornerback Daylen Everette of IMG Academy was one of those recipients. He's also earned looks from Clemson, Florida and many more powerhouse schools.

Oklahoma joined Kansas and Mississippi State as the only out-of-state Power 5 schools to offer 2022 OLB and Texas native Martrell Harris.

Harris wasn't the only Lone Star State product to receive an offer this week, as Houston-area OL Remington Strickland also picked one up.

Later in the week, North Carolina linebacker Xavier Simmons joined the fold.

But the big fish in the pond right now is Billy Bowman, the former Texas commit who appears poised to flip to the Sooners. He's dating all-world Oklahoma softball pledge Jayda Coleman, and he's got family ties in the Norman area. So when OU appeared among his new top 3 this week, it wasn't much of a surprise to anyone.

Here's the deal, folks: Bowman is going to commit to Oklahoma. That's a virtual certainty at this point. It's just a matter of when he pulls the trigger. That top 3 is nothing more than a smokescreen. Whether it was Coleman, Caleb Williams or Lincoln Riley, something finally flipped the switch in Bowman's head, and the overwhelming odds are that he's headed to Norman to join the Sooners' star-studded class of 2021. That class currently slots in at 10th in SI All-American's team rankings, and will inevitably rise upon Bowman's commitment and the highly anticipated decisions from Camar Wheaton, Bryce Foster and Savion Byrd.

Amidst the program's most tumultuous period in half a decade, Lincoln Riley clearly hasn't lost any recruiting sway. The Sooners are reloading.

Now the waiting game begins.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spencer Rattler just beat Texas — So what? Now what?

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler now showing poise to go with his arm talent

Kemper Ball

by

dwnice10

Oklahoma fourth quarters — if it is broke, fix it

Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch say fourth-quarter problems can be corrected in practice

John. E. Hoover

by

cpickney

Drake Stoops: 'Playing at OU just means so much to him'

Oklahoma Sooners receiver Drake Stoops, son of Bob Stoops, succeeds with his mind, heart and DNA

John. E. Hoover

Lon Kruger says eligibility still up in the air for Sooners' transfer guards

Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless both hoping to receive immediate eligibility from the NCAA and play in the 2020-21 season, but Kruger says "no update as far as a ruling"

Parker Thune

Alex Grinch says his defense has a long way to go: "Consistency continues to escape us"

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator says that after 2-2 start, "there's a lot of good, but it's not good enough" from his unit

Parker Thune

by

John. E. Hoover

Sooners holding at No. 10 in SI All-American team recruiting rankings

OU recruiting ranks behind Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma women's basketball star Ana Llanusa will miss 2020-21 season

Senior guard had missed parts of last two seasons; averaged 15.4 points per game in 23 contests last year

Parker Thune

Lon Kruger's Sooners gearing up for season behind two prolific seniors

Guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek return to the fold with high expectations as Oklahoma looks to build on late surge of momentum at conclusion of 2019-20 season

Caroline Grace

Perrion Winfrey, the unsung hero of the 2020 Red River Showdown

Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle blocked Cameron Dicker's go-ahead field goal attempt in the third overtime, keeping Longhorns off the board

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 20

Sports Illustrated podcast on the Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover