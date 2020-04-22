AllSooners
Riley: There "Has To Be Some Excitement" Surrounding Hurts' NFL Potential

Parker Thune

Jalen Hurts went from spurned backup at Alabama to Heisman finalist at Oklahoma. His journey saw him thrust into a starting role as a freshman, benched as a sophomore, and waiting in the wings as a junior in Tuscaloosa. His senior year at OU brought an explosion in production despite the glaring schematic differences between the Tide and the Sooners.

Mindful of all the change Hurts endured as a collegian, Lincoln Riley isn't convinced that Hurts has even scratched the surface of his full potential.

“I definitely think he’s come a long way," said the Sooners head coach. "I think he’s pretty intriguing from their perspective. He’s played in a lot of different systems, seen a lot of different defenses. He’s had sustained success at different places."

Riley's been most impressed with the development of Hurts' arm strength and accuracy. Hurts' mobility has always been his biggest asset, but many experts viewed his arm as a liability before - and even after - his breakout senior year.

"I think what people saw in the last couple years was a growth process for him, but I think he’s just become way more of a factor in the throwing game," said Riley. "I think he’s come a long way in that regard."

Riley isn't the only one who recognizes Hurts' true arm talent. Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit went so far as to call Hurts "the most intriguing guy in this year's draft." His biggest point of emphasis was Hurts' underrated throwing ability.

“I think he throws the ball much better than people probably give him credit (for)," said Herbstreit. "If you and I and he were standing there and we were watching him throw in shorts, he would throw the ball as well as anybody in this draft."

Above all, Riley understands that Hurts has never truly been given the opportunity to settle into a system. He firmly believes that any semblance of stability will do wonders for the notoriously even-keeled Hurts.

"I think somebody that’s willing to invest and give him some type of continuity from a coaching staff perspective, I think there has to be some excitement as to what that would look like," Riley said.

Hurts had three different offensive coordinators (Steve Sarkisian, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley) at Alabama before his lone season in the crimson and cream.

It's not out of the question that Hurts comes off the board in the late stages of the draft's first round on Thursday, but if not, he's a mortal lock to become a Day 2 pick. ESPN draft insider Mel Kiper said last week that Hurts "will not get out of round 2."

