Lincoln Riley named to Bobby Dodd Trophy midseason watch list

Though it hasn't quite been the season that Sooner Nation anticipated, Lincoln Riley's reputation clearly hasn't been diminished.

On Thursday afternoon, the 36-year-old was named to the Bobby Dodd Trophy midseason watch list, joining fellow Big 12 coaches Mike Gundy, Tom Herman and Matt Campbell as contenders for the honor.

The Dodd Trophy is awarded annually to a college football coach whose program "represents the highest ideals on and off the field."

Character, academic excellence and success on the football field are all factors in the Dodd Trophy committee's decision. Appearing on the 2020 midseason watch list are former winners Brian Kelly, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban.

Swinney, Saban, and Jimbo Fisher are the only three members of the watch list with a national championship to their name, although the 19 semifinalists have collectively accounted for 17 College Football Playoff appearances.

“The Dodd Trophy is unique from other coach of the year awards considering it looks beyond just wins and losses on the football field,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & president Gary Stokan in a press release. “Each of these coaches have had successful seasons to date, but what sets them apart is how they’ve empowered their players in the classroom and impacted their communities in a positive way. All of these coaches on the watch list are strong contenders for this year’s Dodd Trophy and we look forward to seeing who emerges as finalists this last month of the season.”

Riley was previously named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list in September. He's led No. 18 Oklahoma to a 5-2 mark through the first seven games of the season, and the Sooners head into a primetime tilt with No. 14 Oklahoma State on Saturday night with a chance to all but stamp their ticket to the Big 12 championship game.

The Sooners haven't failed to claim the Big 12 championship in any of Riley's five seasons on the Oklahoma staff.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.