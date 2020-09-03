As he enters his fourth season as Oklahoma's head coach, there's little doubt that Lincoln Riley has cemented his status as one of the finest football minds in the country.

Thursday morning brought yet another testament to Riley's prowess, as the 36-year-old earned a spot on the Bobby Dodd Trophy watch list.

The Dodd Trophy annually honors one head coach who demonstrates a commitment to scholarship, leadership and integrity, as well as success on the field. Riley is the youngest of the 13 candidates on the list, a group that includes LSU's Ed Orgeron, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Alabama's Nick Saban.

The foundation also gave a nod to nine coaches whose teams won't play in the fall, including Ohio State's Ryan Day, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Penn State's James Franklin.

“An unprecedented season calls for an unprecedented preseason watch list,” said Jim Terry, who serves as chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “When considering candidates for this year’s Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation made the decision to align with the College Football Playoff’s timeline and only consider coaches who will play during the fall season. That said, we still would like to recognize coaches from other conferences who met all of the criteria and under normal circumstances would be included on our list.”

Riley is 36-6 in three seasons as Oklahoma's head coach, and has earned a reputation as the nation's premier quarterback whisperer. His quarterbacks have produced the top three single-season yards-per-attempt marks in NCAA history (Baker Mayfield - 11.5 YPA in 2017, Kyler Murray - 11.6 YPA in 2018, and Jalen Hurts - 11.3 YPA in 2019).

Riley leads the Sooners into the 2020 season ranked No. 5 in the AP's initial poll. Oklahoma will open their abbreviated 10-game schedule on Sept. 12 against Missouri State.

