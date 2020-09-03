SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Lincoln Riley Named to Bobby Dodd Trophy Watch List

Parker Thune

As he enters his fourth season as Oklahoma's head coach, there's little doubt that Lincoln Riley has cemented his status as one of the finest football minds in the country.

Thursday morning brought yet another testament to Riley's prowess, as the 36-year-old earned a spot on the Bobby Dodd Trophy watch list.

The Dodd Trophy annually honors one head coach who demonstrates a commitment to scholarship, leadership and integrity, as well as success on the field. Riley is the youngest of the 13 candidates on the list, a group that includes LSU's Ed Orgeron, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Alabama's Nick Saban.

The foundation also gave a nod to nine coaches whose teams won't play in the fall, including Ohio State's Ryan Day, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Penn State's James Franklin.

“An unprecedented season calls for an unprecedented preseason watch list,” said Jim Terry, who serves as chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “When considering candidates for this year’s Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation made the decision to align with the College Football Playoff’s timeline and only consider coaches who will play during the fall season. That said, we still would like to recognize coaches from other conferences who met all of the criteria and under normal circumstances would be included on our list.”

Riley is 36-6 in three seasons as Oklahoma's head coach, and has earned a reputation as the nation's premier quarterback whisperer. His quarterbacks have produced the top three single-season yards-per-attempt marks in NCAA history (Baker Mayfield - 11.5 YPA in 2017, Kyler Murray - 11.6 YPA in 2018, and Jalen Hurts - 11.3 YPA in 2019).

Riley leads the Sooners into the 2020 season ranked No. 5 in the AP's initial poll. Oklahoma will open their abbreviated 10-game schedule on Sept. 12 against Missouri State.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 8

The latest Oklahoma Sooners podcast from Sports Illustrated on Spencer Rattler, Tanner Mordecai, Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, Bill Bedenbaugh, Shane Beamer and more

John. E. Hoover

From Phoenix to the Palace: Spencer Rattler's journey to Sooner starter

Oklahoma Sooners redshirt freshman quarterback will become school's first true recruit to open the season as starter since Trevor Knight in 2014

Caroline Grace

OU defensive line Calvin Thibodeaux busier than ever as his position group evolves

Oklahoma Sooners DL coach Calvin Thibodeaux oversees a constantly shifting position group

John. E. Hoover

Shane Beamer on Gabe Brkic: "He's a luxury"

Oklahoma Sooners' redshirt sophomore kicker made all 69 kicks he attempted last year; appeared on preseason Lou Groza Award watch list for 2020

Parker Thune

WR Charleston Rambo on Earl Campbell Award Watch List

Oklahoma Sooners WR Charleston Rambo on Earl Campbell Award Watch List

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 5, Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield walked on, won a Heisman and was the Cleveland Browns' No. 1 pick

John. E. Hoover

The Danny Stutsman Interview: OU 'took everything the extra mile'

Oklahoma Sooners 2021 linebacker recruit Danny Stutsman says OU was "no brainer"

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: It's Rattler

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley picks Spencer Rattler as starting quarterback

John. E. Hoover

by

julie iannuzzi

With Spencer Rattler named the starter, what's next for Tanner Mordecai?

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley officially names Rattler the starter, but given the circumstances, Mordecai could certainly see the field in 2020

Parker Thune

The Kobie McKinzie Interview: Lincoln Riley is 'Grimy, Nasty, and He'll Coach You'

Oklahoma Sooners 2022 LB commit Kobie McKinzie on why he chose OU

John. E. Hoover