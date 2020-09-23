Riley impressed with growth in secondary, says "I’m excited about them"

Less than nine months ago, Joe Burrow utterly immolated a depleted Sooner defense en route to eight touchdown passes and a 63-28 Peach Bowl victory.

But as the 2020 conference season opens, this isn't the same Oklahoma secondary that Burrow carved up back in December, at least not according to head coach Lincoln Riley.

In his weekly press conference, Riley had particular praise for Jaden Davis, who earned plenty of snaps last season as a true freshman and has a stranglehold on a starting role at cornerback here in 2020.

"He’s had a good camp," said Riley. "He’s done a lot of good things. I think you see some signs of him start to take that natural step from a guy that was able to come in and compete as a true freshman and had his ups and downs like 99.9% of true freshman do. I think he’s learned a lot. I think his body is a lot stronger. I think he’s moving better, more confident in his schemes and his technique and consequently is doing a nice job. I’ve been proud of him and his growth."

On the whole, Riley thinks there's potential for another quantum leap from the back end of his defense. With five players who drew starts in 2019 returning, there's valuable experience across the board in the defensive backfield.

"Secondary, I’m excited about them," said Riley. "I think the competitive depth in that room is really good. I like just kind of the vibe and mentality in it. We’ve got some really good leaders. Some of our strongest leaders, not only on defense but on our team, are in that room right now."

That leadership begins with two Tulsa Union products in cornerback Tre Brown and safety Patrick Fields. Brown is the lone senior in the Sooners' defensive lineup, and Fields is the defensive captain. However, the Sooner secondary also contains a slew of young and athletic defensive backs, including 6-foot-2 Joshua Eaton and lightning-quick Kendall Dennis. Riley wouldn't give specifics, but hinted that he intends to deploy at least a few of his newcomers.

"We’ll be excited as the year goes on and we continue to progress these young guys," said Riley. "I think there’s some talented guys there that can certainly help us right away. And even with that, we’ve got a lot of competition and guys that have played a lot of snaps around here that are fighting like crazy to get on the field or stay on the field, and that’s how you always want any group to be."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.