FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Prospect Profile: OL Savion Byrd

Oklahoma Sooners sign SI1000 offensive lineman from Duncanville
Author:
Publish date:

Savion Byrd

Hometown: Duncanville, Texas

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 265

Position: OL

School: Duncanville

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: George Fant

Notes: Chose Oklahoma over LSU, Auburn and SMU

Thune's Take: Byrd has seen heavy action as both an offensive tackle and a defensive tackle, and he'll need to add weight once he arrives in Norman. He plays vicious, but his relatively slight 265-pound frame won't hold up against collegiate rushers. He's talented, but raw; SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. labeled Byrd "a blank canvas." He's not a Day 1 starter, and like Cullen Montgomery, he figures to redshirt upon his matriculation. But once he polishes his craft and packs on muscle, he could be a cornerstone on the offensive line for the Sooners by the time he's an upperclassman. 

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

IMG_1847
Football

Prospect Profile: OL Savion Byrd

Screen Shot 2020-05-14 at 8.47.57 PM
Football

Prospect Profile: DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

IMG_2203
Football

Prospect Profile: LB Danny Stutsman

Brady Manek 3 - Ty Russell
Basketball

Manek, Sooners gear up for home tilt with Oral Roberts

Screen Shot 2020-12-08 at 8.33.21 PM
Football

Prospect Profile: ATH Billy Bowman

signing day
Football

Signing Day Central

Mukes 6
Football

Prospect Profile: DB Jordan Mukes

Isaiah Coe commit
Football

Prospect Profile: DT Isaiah Coe

damond harmon small words
Football

Prospect Profile: DB Damond Harmon