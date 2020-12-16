Prospect Profile: OL Savion Byrd

Savion Byrd

Hometown: Duncanville, Texas

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 265

Position: OL

School: Duncanville

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: George Fant

Notes: Chose Oklahoma over LSU, Auburn and SMU

Thune's Take: Byrd has seen heavy action as both an offensive tackle and a defensive tackle, and he'll need to add weight once he arrives in Norman. He plays vicious, but his relatively slight 265-pound frame won't hold up against collegiate rushers. He's talented, but raw; SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. labeled Byrd "a blank canvas." He's not a Day 1 starter, and like Cullen Montgomery, he figures to redshirt upon his matriculation. But once he polishes his craft and packs on muscle, he could be a cornerstone on the offensive line for the Sooners by the time he's an upperclassman.

