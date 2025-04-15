All Sooners

SEC Announces Schedule for Football Media Days

The SEC announced that this year's Media Days will be staged from July 14-17 in Atlanta, GA.

The Southeastern Conference announced the dates for the league’s annual football Media Days on Tuesday. 

SEC Media Days will be held July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, GA. 

Oklahoma will attend on July 16.

LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will be first up on July 14, with all four head coaches and select student athletes attending the day’s festivities. 

Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas will participate on July 15. 

Brent Venables and the Sooners will be joined by Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State on July 16, and Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M will conclude the week’s festivities on July 17.

Last year’s Media Days were staged in Dallas, and the 2023 event was in Nashville. 

Atlanta hosted SEC Media Days in 2023.

The conference will release a more robust schedule closer to the event, including the order of teams on each day as well as announcing the student athletes that will represent each school. 

