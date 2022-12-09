Seven Oklahoma Players Earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, postseason awards season is in full swing with the Associated Press releasing their all-conference teams on Friday.

In the Big 12, seven Oklahoma players received selection for the all-league teams with two getting first-team honors.

Offensive tackle Anton Harrison and punter Michael Turk were both named to the top group while five other Sooners got second-team nods in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Eric Gray, wide receiver Marvin Mims, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and tight end Brayden Willis.

Gabriel was also tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year by the AP, just as he was by the league’s coaches last week. He led the conference in passing yards per game this season with 265.9.

Dillon Gabriel Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Turk, who was tabbed as a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, led the Big 12 and ranked third in the country in average punt yardage with 46.7 per kick.

Harrison and Morris formed a top-tier tackles duo along an offensive line that wound up being one of the bright spots for Oklahoma as a team. Both players have declared for the NFL Draft.

That is also the case for Gray, who moves to the next level after a sensational season that saw him go for 1,364 rushing yards - the ninth-most in OU program history.

Mims and Willis both served as two of the very favorite targets in the passing game this season, with Mims ranking second in the conference in receiving yards with 1,006 and Willis notching a career-high 456 yards on 35 receptions with seven touchdowns.

This extends a streak for Oklahoma in having at least seven players selected to the AP All-Big 12 teams in every single year since 2014.