Several Oklahoma targets visited Norman over the weekend

The ChampU BBQ may have been a week ago, but Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma are keeping the good times rolling in Norman with another big recruiting weekend.

In addition to Micah Tease and Elliot Washington, four other Sooners targets made visits to campus on Saturday - two in the 2022 class and two in the 2023 group.

The biggest name of the bunch is 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. out of Ryan High School in Denton, TX. Hill is the No. 1 rated edge rusher in the entire country as well as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports’ composite rankings. Oklahoma has been in pursuit of him for quite some time, offering him all the way back on March 1, 2020.

He is also being heavily sought after by numerous other top programs including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and USC among many others. At 6-2 and 225 pounds with still two more years of high school football left, Hill looks to be a can’t-miss prospect.

Another 2023 class member visiting was 4-star in-state product Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang High School. Listed as an athlete who plays both wide receiver and defensive back, Johnson not only plays both offense and defense but is also a two-sport star.

After getting offered by Oklahoma football on April 30, 2020, he was then offered by Sooners’ basketball just two months later on June 24. His exciting athleticism certainly makes him an attractive target on the recruiting trail.

Shifting to the 2022 prospects, two-way 3-star player Xavion Brice out of Seguin High School in Arlington, TX also made a visit to Sooner land.

Listed just outside the top 100 athletes in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings, the expectation is Brice would play defensive back for Oklahoma and is being recruited by Roy Manning. The Sooners offered him just a few weeks ago on June 9.

Lastly is another in-state recruit in Booker T. Washington running back Ethan Washington. Washington doesn’t have any recruiting rankings at this point, but is another exciting athlete who could provide some depth in the back field in the future should he land with Oklahoma.

Time will tell what it amounts to, but it looks like Riley and company put together another quality weekend on the recruiting trail as the month of June nears its conclusion.