    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    SI Sooners (Alamo Bowl Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 103

    Author:

    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway return from a long week of football in San Antonio as the Sooners completed the 2021 season with a 47-32 win over Oregon. The guys recap Bob Stoops' big day, Caleb Williams' big decision and Brent Venables' big opportunity, plus lots more.

    To listen to the podcast, click PLAY in the embedded player below ... 

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

