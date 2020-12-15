SI Sooners National Signing Day Primer: In the News
Links: Catch up on SI Sooners' best recruiting content on the 2021 class
A little good karma from Camar?
Sooners in Top 10 of 4-star DE Kelvin Gilliam
Tristan Leigh puts Sooners in Top 5
Sooners WR target Jalil Farooq will commit Sept. 27
2021 RB Camar Wheaton puts OU in Top 3
OU WR target Jalil Farooq commits … to All-American Bowl
5-star OL Tristan Leigh will visit Sooners
WATCH: Oklahoma commit Mario Williams names wondrous one-handed grab
Jordan Mukes, who still gets recruiting calls, hopes to graduate early
What Billy Bowman’s decommitment from Texas means for Lincoln Riley and OU
SI99 RB Camar Wheaton to choose between Oklahoma and Alabama