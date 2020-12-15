FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners National Signing Day Primer: In the News

Links: Catch up on SI Sooners' best recruiting content on the 2021 class
A little good karma from Camar?

Sooners in Top 10 of 4-star DE Kelvin Gilliam

Tristan Leigh puts Sooners in Top 5

Sooners WR target Jalil Farooq will commit Sept. 27

2021 RB Camar Wheaton puts OU in Top 3

OU WR target Jalil Farooq commits … to All-American Bowl

5-star OL Tristan Leigh will visit Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma commit Mario Williams names wondrous one-handed grab

Jordan Mukes, who still gets recruiting calls, hopes to graduate early

What Billy Bowman’s decommitment from Texas means for Lincoln Riley and OU

SI99 RB Camar Wheaton to choose between Oklahoma and Alabama

SI Sooners National Signing Day Primer: In the News

Matt Campbell impressed with OU's growth

OU to forge strong future for student-athletes with groundbreaking NIL program

OU's Elijah Harkless could return vs. ORU

Caleb Williams "itching to sign the papers" and become a Sooner

'Sooner Six' take down Texas State

Matt Campbell: "A lot of respect and admiration" for old teammate Alex Grinch

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 36

Yes, Texas can still make the Big 12 championship game