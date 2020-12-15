FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners National Signing Day Primer: Sooner Summit

Links: Catch up on SI Sooners' best recruiting content on the 2021 class
Caleb Williams: All on the Line: Sooner Summit edition

Sooner Summit is here

Danny Stutsman

Sooner Summit photo gallery

Preview: The Caleb Williams Interview

Sooner Summit — Tristan Leigh: Family, academics, development are big, but NIL branding is ‘gonna be huge’

Sooner Summit — Jalil Farooq: In an age of virtual learning, Sooner Summit gave him ‘hands on’ experience

Savion Byrd

Sooner Summit — Caleb Williams talks Heisman dreams: ‘I like being the best’

Sooner Summit — OT target Savion Byrd likes Oklahoma … for more than just football

Sooner Summit — WR Cody Jackson says ‘We’ve got the pieces’ to win a national title

Sooner Summit — LB Kobie McKinzie says Lincoln Riley is ‘Grimy, nasty, and he’ll coach you’

Kobie McKinzie

Sooner Summit — LB Danny Stutsman says OU ‘Took everything the extra mile’

Sooner Summit — OL Cullen Montgomery says bond with OU, Bedenbaugh ‘Has only gotten stronger’

Beyond Sooner Summit: Caleb Williams shows he’s a ‘Leadership guy’ and ‘The perfect quarterback’

Here are all 16 participants and notes from Sooner Summit

Baker Mayfield - Ravens
Football

Sooners in the NFL, Week 14

NSD5-Summit
Football

NSD1-Caleb
Football

SI Sooners National Signing Day primer: The Caleb Williams Chronicles

NSD2-News
Football

SI Sooners National Signing Day Primer: In the News

Ty Russell - Spencer Rattler - ISU TD
Football

Matt Campbell impressed with OU's growth

Generic - OU flag
Other Sooners

OU to forge strong future for student-athletes with groundbreaking NIL program

Harkless 2
Basketball

OU's Elijah Harkless could return vs. ORU

Caleb Williams - flex
Football

Caleb Williams "itching to sign the papers" and become a Sooner

Ty - _61I9143
Other Sooners

'Sooner Six' take down Texas State