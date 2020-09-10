SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 10

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down the Oklahoma depth chart that Lincoln Riley announced on Wednesday. Deep dives into the offense, the defense and even the special teams. Plus, their takeaways from Riley's press conference, Alex Grinch's press conference, the latest from 2021 QB commit Caleb Williams and more.

Click the PLAY button in the player below.

PLAY IT on Spotify:

PLAY IT on Apple:

PLAY IT on Podbean:

PLAY IT on Google:

Or FOLLOW THIS LINK

(YouTube version will be posted Thursday)