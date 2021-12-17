Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 102

    Recapping all the latest from Signing Day, Caleb Williams' first media appearance, the bowl game coaching staff and a lot more.
    Author:

    John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway dive into Oklahoma's recruiting class on National Signing Day following Brent Venables' press conference, preview the Alamo Bowl after Bob Stoops' press conference, dig into what Caleb Williams said on the "Podcast on the Prairie" and lots more.

    To listen, click PLAY in the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ... 

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

