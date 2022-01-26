Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 107

On the latest Caleb Williams rumor, an update on the Oklahoma recruiting trail, the newest Sooners' transfer addition, men's and women's basketball and more.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the latest Caleb Williams rumor, update fans on Oklahoma's big recruiting weekend, discuss the Sooners' newest transfer portal addition, break down men's and women's basketball, talk some softball and more.  

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 107

