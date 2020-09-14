SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 11

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down Oklahoma's season-opening 48-0 victory over Missouri State: what they liked and didn't like about Saturday's game, players who stood out and players who need to go back to the lab, and all the plays that might have flown under your radar.

