SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 11

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down Oklahoma's season-opening 48-0 victory over Missouri State: what they liked and didn't like about Saturday's game, players who stood out and players who need to go back to the lab, and all the plays that might have flown under your radar.

To listen, click the PLAY button on the player below...

Or FOLLOW this link ...

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

LISTEN on Spotify ...

YouTube version will be posted Monday

