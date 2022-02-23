SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 111

On the latest with Oklahoma football, dissecting men's and women's basketball's recent cold streaks, recapping softball and baseball's fast starts and Episode 3 of "The Groves Bro's."

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway touch on the latest with Oklahoma football, try to figure out what is going on with men's and women's basketball, recap softball and baseball's strong starts to their respective seasons and dive into Ep. 3 of "The Groves Bro's."

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.