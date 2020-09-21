SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 13

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune talk about the Sooners coming off an open date and going into this week's Big 12 opener against Kansas State — MAYBE — and break down Oklahoma State's struggles with Tulsa and what it could mean for OU and the Big 12, plus the latest OU recruiting news.

Click the PLAY button on the player below:

Or FOLLOW this link ...

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

LISTEN on Spotify ...

LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

YouTube Version available Monday