SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 14

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss the likelihood of Oklahoma playing its game against Kansas State this week, we hear a powerful clip from Lincoln Riley on an NCAA reform he'd like to see, the guys break out a new segment -- The Podcast Mailbag -- plus, Lon Kruger picks up a commitment and the latest in football recruiting.

