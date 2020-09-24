SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 14

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss the likelihood of Oklahoma playing its game against Kansas State this week, we hear a powerful clip from Lincoln Riley on an NCAA reform he'd like to see, the guys break out a new segment -- The Podcast Mailbag -- plus, Lon Kruger picks up a commitment and the latest in football recruiting.

To listen, click the PLAY button in the player below...

Or follow this link ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ... 

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Amazon Podcasts (on enabled devices, just say, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast") ...

YouTube Version available Thursday

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Riley impressed with growth in secondary, says "I’m excited about them"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach expresses optimism for continued improvement in defensive backfield

Parker Thune

Why Pat Fields earned the nod as the Sooners' lone defensive captain

Oklahoma Sooners junior safety commands respect of his teammates and coaches both on and off the field; Jaden Davis says "I believe Pat is an amazing leader"

Parker Thune

Sooners soccer match rescheduled to November

Oklahoma Sooners soccer match with Kansas Jayhawks rescheduled by COVID

By SI Staff

Alex Grinch says recruiting in the COVID era 'couldn't be much different' than it used to be

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talks Sooners defense, Kansas State Wildcats

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma Sooners return to volleyball court Thursday

Oklahoma Sooners return to volleyball court Thursday

By SI Staff

Test time: Kansas State 'really close' to missing Big 12's participation thresholds vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners game with Kansas State Wildcats "really close" to being postponed

John. E. Hoover

OU's Chanse Sylvie earns spot on Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Oklahoma Sooners DB Chanse Sylvie earns spot on Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

John. E. Hoover

After a long, hard road, UCLA transfer Theo Howard is and 'taking in every moment'

Former UCLA Bruins wide receiver Theo Howard is grateful to play for Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Lon Kruger, Sooners earn pledge from Waxahachie guard C.J. Noland

Oklahoma Sooners basketball program gets second commit in class of 2021 with the addition of 6-foot-3 shooting guard

Parker Thune

Pins and needles: Lincoln Riley describes how OU is adapting to Friday COVID test procedures

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley describes how OU is adapting to Friday COVID test procedures ahead of Saturday's game with Kansas State Wildcats

John. E. Hoover