SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 15

John. E. Hoover

Publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down every aspect of Oklahoma's shocking 38-35 loss to Kansas State and offer up the actual reasons WHY it happened, plus, a full analysis of the Sooners' latest verbal commit in the 2021 recruiting class, WR Jalil Farooq, who gave SI Sooners an exclusive interview explaining why he chose OU.

Click PLAY in the embedded player below...

Or FOLLOW this link...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Spotify...

Or LISTEN on Amazon Music Podcasts on your enabled device (just say "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast")

YouTube version available Sunday night

Football

