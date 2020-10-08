SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 18

SI Sooners Publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss this week's sessions with Alex Grinch and Lincoln Riley, break down why OU is facing an uphill battle against Texas this week, explain why the Sooners are still favored to win the Big 12 Conference, and make their picks for the game ... plus the MAILBAG!

Click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (link posts here Thursday)