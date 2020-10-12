SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 19

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners Publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune go deep into the good, the bad and the ugly from Oklahoma's unbelievable 53-45 win over Texas. Parker also sheds some light on the Sooners' newest commit: 2022 WR Luther Burden.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts Monday)

Poll Data: Sooners unranked in consecutive AP polls for first time since 2009

Despite resilient four-OT victory over No. 22 Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners can't climb back into the top 25

Parker Thune

Quick Takes: Oklahoma 53, Texas 45

Rapid reactions from 2020 Red River Showdown between Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns

Parker Thune

Game Book: Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 (4OT)

Oklahoma Sooners beat Texas Longhorns in a wild, quadruple-overtime classic

John. E. Hoover

Sooners sound off: The best individual quotes after Oklahoma's 53-45 win

Oklahoma Sooners players rejoice after defeating rival Texas Longhorns in four overtimes Saturday

Parker Thune

OU-Texas: Q4 Report

Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns headed to overtime for just the second time in series history

Parker Thune

OU-Texas: Q3 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Longhorns: Third-quarter report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas: Our picks

Sports Illustrated Sooners staff picks Oklahoma-Texas

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas: Q2 Report

Oklahoma Sooners - Texas Longhorns second quarter report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas: Q1 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Longhorns: First quarter report

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma volleyball falls to Baylor in straight sets

Oklahoma Sooners volleyball now 0-4 after dropping match with Baylor Bears in three sets

Kemper Ball