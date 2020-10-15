SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 20

Sports Illustrated Sooners Publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune pull the last threads on the Texas game, examine how Oklahoma gets to the Big 12 title game (and who the Sooners' opponent will be), some big news from the NCAA, and it's Mailbag time!

Click PLAY in the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ...

Or watch the YouTube version below (video posts Thursday morning)