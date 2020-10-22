SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 22

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down the finer points of the TCU defense as well as the TCU defense, examine the mutual admiration society between Lincoln Riley and Gary Patterson, and it's the Wednesday Mailbag segment.

