SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 23

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down every aspect of OU's huge 33-14 win at TCU on Saturday, preview this week's compelling game at Texas Tech, and dive into the Sooners' latest recruiting victory — and it's a big one.

To listen, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts Monday morning)