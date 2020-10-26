SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 23

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down every aspect of OU's huge 33-14 win at TCU on Saturday, preview this week's compelling game at Texas Tech, and dive into the Sooners' latest recruiting victory — and it's a big one.

Poll Data: Big win at TCU puts Sooners back in Top 25

Oklahoma Sooners are back in AP Top 25

John. E. Hoover

In their own words: OU players and coaches sum up 33-14 win over TCU

Oklahoma Sooners sound off after a resounding victory over TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium

Parker Thune

Sooners complete dynamic 2022 WR trifecta, landing elite in-state prospect Talyn Shettron

Oklahoma Sooners pick up verbal commitment from 6-foot-3, 185-pound Edmond Santa Fe wideout

Parker Thune

OU-TCU, Q4 report

Oklahoma Sooners-TCU Horned Frogs, fourth quarter report

John. E. Hoover

Game Book: OU 33, TCU 14

OU grows up, takes down TCU

John. E. Hoover

Marvin Mims' performance wows his teammates, but so does his humility

Oklahoma Sooners players compliment true freshman wide receiver after his 132 yards and two TD's against TCU: "Marvin Mims is a superstar in the making"

Parker Thune

Quick Takes: Oklahoma 33, TCU 14

Five knee-jerk reactions from Oklahoma Sooners' emphatic road win over TCU Horned Frogs

Parker Thune

OU-TCU, Q3 report

Oklahoma Sooners-TCU Horned Frogs, third quarter report

John. E. Hoover

OU-TCU: Q2 report

Oklahoma Sooners-TCU Horned Frogs, second quarter report

John. E. Hoover

OU-TCU: Q1 report

Oklahoma Sooners-TCU Horned Frogs, first quarter report

John. E. Hoover