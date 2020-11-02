SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 25

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down the win at Texas Tech, assign value to the addition of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins, determine the ceiling of the defensive line, examine what the turnovers meant, give you the latest on OU's newest recruiting victory and remember the legend, Billy Tubbs.

