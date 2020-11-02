SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 25

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down the win at Texas Tech, assign value to the addition of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins, determine the ceiling of the defensive line, examine what the turnovers meant, give you the latest on OU's newest recruiting victory and remember the legend, Billy Tubbs.

krazihorz
Stevenson is so good because he follows his blockers past the linebackers and delivers the blow to secondary players. This also helps him stay healthy.

Football

Former Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs dead at 85

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners basketball coach led team to an appearance in 1988 national championship game

Parker Thune

In their own words: Oklahoma players, coaches discuss 62-28 blowout of Texas Tech

Oklahoma Sooners weigh in after Halloween thrashing of Texas Tech Red Raiders

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley, Sooners pick up pledge from former Texas recruit Billy Bowman

Oklahoma Sooners add commitment from dynamic Denton Ryan athlete after he decommitted from Texas last month

Parker Thune

Poll Data: Sooners jump five spots to No. 19 after huge road win

Oklahoma Sooners ascend in latest AP rankings after defeating Texas Tech Red Raiders 62-28 on Halloween night

Parker Thune

OU-Texas Tech: Q2 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Tech Red Raiders: Second quarter report

John. E. Hoover

Report: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson to play vs. Texas Tech

Though Trejan Bridges remains out, Oklahoma Sooners will have star defensive end and running back back in action tonight

Parker Thune

Game Book: OU 62, Texas Tech 28

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins return from suspension as OU takes apart Tech

John. E. Hoover

Quick Takes: Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28

Knee-jerk reactions from Oklahoma Sooners' Halloween night thrashing of Texas Tech Red Raiders

Parker Thune

OU-Texas Tech: Q4 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Tech Red Raiders: Fourth Quarter Report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas Tech: Q3 Report

Oklahoma Sooner-Texas Tech Red Raiders: Third quarter report

John. E. Hoover