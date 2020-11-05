SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 26

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune offer mathematical probabilities of Oklahoma losing to Kansas, feel bad for Les Miles taking the KU job, try to explain how bad the Jayhawks are in 2020, hit the latest in recruiting and dive into the SI Sooners Podcast Mailbag!

To listen, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts Wednesday night):

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins express frustrations, but both are ecstatic to be back

Both reinstated players and both Sooner captains met with the press on Wednesday

John. E. Hoover

Sooner captains sound off on Perkins, Stevenson and their triumphant returns from suspension

Oklahoma Sooners captains Creed Humphrey and Patrick Fields comment on the return of Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson

Parker Thune

Woodi Washington's first career start reflects 'a guy that we anticipate to play at a high level'

Alex Grinch "continues to be impressed with" Oklahoma's young, playmaking cornerback

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: Trejan Bridges 'still in that process right now'

Oklahoma's coach is hoping his 5-star wide receiver will be available soon

John. E. Hoover

by

P Oviatt

Lincoln Log: Highlights from Riley's presser

Dynamic Duo ... Stokes' return ... Rattler's improving ... Hear comes Wease

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: "November ball... tends to be our favorite around here"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach has never lost a game in the month of November during his tenure with the program

Parker Thune

Maybe Oklahoma just needed a road trip

After four October weekends away from Norman, the young Sooners return home this week tested and matured

John. E. Hoover

Sooners in the NFL, Week 8

Jalen Hurts making his way onto the field with Philadelphia

Caroline Grace

Blowout at Tech equals opportunity for OU freshmen

Winning big allows elite teams to play young players, which lets those players grow up faster, which leads to more blowouts

John. E. Hoover

Rhamondre Stevenson named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma Sooners senior running back scored three rushing touchdowns Saturday night in 62-28 victory over Texas Tech

Parker Thune