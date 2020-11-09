SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 27

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down OU's 62-9 win over Kansas on Saturday, first by diving into the offense, then by pulling apart the defense. Plus, what's left to work on in the final open date, what to expect from Oklahoma State and what's up with the rest of the Big 12?

To listen, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube:

