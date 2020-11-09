SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 27

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down OU's 62-9 win over Kansas on Saturday, first by diving into the offense, then by pulling apart the defense. Plus, what's left to work on in the final open date, what to expect from Oklahoma State and what's up with the rest of the Big 12?

