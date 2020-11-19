SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 29

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down the key matchups in Saturday's Bedlam game (including the really big one OU must exploit), Lincoln Riley reveals a surprising contributor in practice, plus Rhamondre's hero, Stogner's status, the Sooner defense's odds of slowing down the OSU offense, and everyone has their fingers crossed over the next 3-4 weeks.

