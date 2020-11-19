SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 29

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune break down the key matchups in Saturday's Bedlam game (including the really big one OU must exploit), Lincoln Riley reveals a surprising contributor in practice, plus Rhamondre's hero, Stogner's status, the Sooner defense's odds of slowing down the OSU offense, and everyone has their fingers crossed over the next 3-4 weeks.

With Bedlam a tight one, Oklahoma must exploit its one significant matchup advantage: OSU's offensive line

Nik Bonitto, Ronnie Perkins and the rest of the Sooner DL need to dominate OSU up front

John. E. Hoover

Grant Calcaterra lands at Auburn

Former Oklahoma Sooners TE Grant Calcaterra will now play for Auburn Tigers

John. E. Hoover

Alex Grinch: Bedlam matchup "as challenging as it will be for us this year"

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator getting his unit ready to face two of the nation's premier skill-position players in Chube Hubbard and Tylan Wallace

Parker Thune

Rhamondre Stevenson's idol? His own position coach, DeMarco Murray

Oklahoma Sooners running back says he grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and fell in love with his future coach's running style

Parker Thune

Learn, but don't dwell: Oklahoma should enjoy the ups, but remain grounded in the hard times

Going into this week's Bedlam showdown, Sooners must remember they were hardened by the pain of losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, not by feasting on Big 12 cupcakes

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Log: Other highlights from Riley's press conference

Rattler's health ... Building Bridges ... OSU triplets ... Receiver "core" ... Bedlam history ... COVID update

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley confident in rapport with a constantly evolving Spencer Rattler: "I feel like I know who he is"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach says he never doubted his quarterback's mental toughness, even after brief benching vs. Texas

Parker Thune

Sooners in the NFL, Week 10

Kyler Murray's unprecedented heroics could be leading to playoffs, MVP

Caroline Grace

Lincoln Riley's offense faces a talented and extraordinarily experienced OSU defense

The Cowboys' starting 11 is averaging 16.3 career starts per man, which Riley says actually jumps out on film

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley on navigating a surge of COVID-19 cancellations: "Everybody needs to do the best they can to play games"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach says that regarding the race for the College Football Playoff, "you've got to draw the line somewhere"

Parker Thune