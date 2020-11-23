SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 30

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss what most impressed them about Oklahoma's 41-13 takedown of Oklahoma State, break down which true freshmen made the biggest impact, lay out the Sooners' path to the Big 12 championship game, go over some more incredible statistical items and ... did you know it's already basketball season?

To listen, click the play button on the embedded player below...

LISTEN on Podbean...

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts...

LISTEN on Google Podcasts...

LISTEN on Spotify...

LISTEN on iHeart Radio...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube below (Sunday night)

