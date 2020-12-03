SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 33

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune preview the Baylor enigma, OU has a new assistant coach (you may have heard of him before), plus it's FINALLY tip-off time, a little on the playoff, OU's outstanding H-backs and Lincoln Riley's Christmas wish list.

