FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 33

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 33

Hoover and Thune preview Baylor, break down the emergency coaching gameday scenarios (with or without Bob Stoops), plus ... BASKETBALL! Also, playoff talk, H-backs, and recruiting
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune preview the Baylor enigma, OU has a new assistant coach (you may have heard of him before), plus it's FINALLY tip-off time, a little on the playoff, OU's outstanding H-backs and Lincoln Riley's Christmas wish list. 

To listen, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below...

Or LISTEN on Podbean...

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts...

LISTEN on Google Podcasts...

LISTEN on Spotify...

LISTEN on iHeart Radio...

Or WATCH the YouTube Version (posts Thursday morning)

Bob Stoops 2000
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 33

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 1.12.50 PM
Football

Brayden Willis enjoyed in-game tweeting, but he's glad to be back on the field playing

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Mikey_Henderson_Oklahoma_OklahomaState_112120
Football

Even as a true freshman in a loaded Oklahoma offense, Mikey Henderson "commands some attention"

LaRon Stokes - TCU
Football

Lincoln Log: Other highlights from Riley's weekly press conference

cfp rankings
Football

Sooners hold steady at No. 11 in newest CFP rankings

Victor Iwuakor - Iowa State
Basketball

Lon Kruger: 'Craziness' is here and the season hasn't even started yet, but 'we'll play them all'

Rattler - TCU 2
Football

Spencer Rattler named one of 35 quarterbacks eligible for Davey O'Brien Award

Stoops-Riley-Mayfield
Football

Lincoln Riley: COVID affecting 'all parts of our program;' preparation and planning are more challenging than ever

Stoops-Riley - Ohio State
Football

Lincoln Riley says Bob Stoops has stepped in to help coach the Sooners amidst COVID-19 struggles